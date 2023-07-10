If you’re looking for a job at age 65 or older, think about these career options. These careers have larger…

If you’re looking for a job at age 65 or older, think about these career options. These careers have larger numbers of older employees, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are 15 in-demand jobs for seniors:

1. Health services.

2. Professional and business services.

3. Wholesale and retail trade.

4. Education.

5. Manufacturing.

6. Construction.

7. Transportation.

8. Finance and insurance.

9. Real estate.

10. Hospitality.

11. Leisure.

12. Land-related work.

13. Animal care.

14. Information.

15. Utilities.

Read on for more information about each career opportunity.

Health Services

Those working in health care and social assistance who were 65 years old or older numbered nearly 1.5 million in 2022, according to the BLS. If you’re interested in medicine or want to advise others on their well-being, this could be a great option. Registered nurses bring in a median salary of $77,600 annually. And there may be opportunities to work part-time or as a home health aide.

Professional and Business Services

Carrying out administrative tasks might be a nice change of pace if you spent many years in a different line of work. You might be asked to keep records, make phone calls and organize activities. There were 1,443,000 seniors in positions related to professional and business services in 2022, according to the BLS. You could earn a median of $19 an hour if you work as an administrative assistant.

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Knowing how to get along with co-workers and handling customers can go a long way in the job market. During 2022, more than 1.3 million individuals who were at least 65 years old participated in wholesale and retail trade, according to the BLS. The average wage for a retail salesperson is $14 an hour. It’s often possible to ask for a part-time position, especially if you want some flexibility in your schedule. Check with local grocery stores, clothing shops or small businesses to see if they need a hand.

Education

If you’ve always loved teaching or had a passion to help others learn, a job in education could be the right match. In 2022, there were 898,000 older workers in this field, per BLS data. If you don’t have a degree in education, you could look at getting certifications to advance your skills. Some jobs might include training sessions as part of the onboarding process. High school teachers earn an average of $61,820 a year, but the exact amount you earn will depend on your background and experience.

Manufacturing

Companies often need help with the production of goods, and 843,000 seniors worked in this industry in 2022, according to the BLS. Fabricators, who assemble products and the parts that go into them, earn a median salary of $45,480. If you live near an industrial area that’s growing, there could be a strong demand for this type of work.

Construction

Among those involved in building projects, there were 669,000 workers who were 65 or older in 2022, per the BLS. For some, continuing with manual labor even as they age could be necessary due to income needs. Construction workers earn a median of $18 an hour, and part-time opportunities may exist.

Transportation

Taking a job as a driver might be appealing to those who enjoy spending time on the road. In 2022, there were 546,000 seniors who worked in transportation and warehousing, as reported by the BLS. A delivery truck driver can earn an average of $18 an hour. You might be able to choose your own hours, depending on the company that hires you.

Finance and Insurance

Banks, financial institutions and insurance carriers often need reliable help and trustworthy employees. Seniors held 441,000 finance- and insurance-related jobs in 2022, according to the BLS. You might be able to carry out some of this work remotely or ask to work part-time. If you prefer to be with people and want to socialize, you might look for in-person opportunities at local branches. The average rate for a bank teller is $17 an hour.

Real Estate

It may be rewarding to help others buy and sell homes or businesses. Among workers aged 65 and older, 390,000 participated in real estate during 2022, according to the BLS. Real estate agents earn a median of $48,340 a year. If you’re a self-starter, you might pick up this gig on your own. If you prefer to work with others, you could check local offices to see if they are hiring.

Hospitality

Assisting travelers might come naturally if you were involved in a service industry during your career. Among seniors, 359,000 worked in the accommodation and food services segments in 2022, per the BLS. You may enjoy the chance to engage with others and stay active during your hours on the job. Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks earn a median of $15 an hour.

Leisure

Working at a theater or performing arts center might give you the chance to see shows for free. Getting involved at a recreation facility or museum may yield discounts too. There were 317,000 seniors involved in the leisure industry in 2022, according to the BLS. Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket-takers earn a median of $14 an hour.

Land-Related Work

In 2022, there were 212,000 workers age 65 or older involved in crop production, according to BLS data. The median agricultural worker salary is $29,680 per year. If you held an office job for decades, you might appreciate the chance to work outside.

Animal Care

If you have a passion for creatures great and small, you might find meaningful work in animal care. There were 171,000 seniors involved in animal production and aquaculture in 2022, per BLS data. Animal care and service workers earn an average of $14 an hour. If you live in the city, you might check nearby veterinarian offices or animal shelters to see if positions are available. You could ask about training sessions too, as you may be able to learn on the job.

Information

If you’re skilled in media or enjoy storytelling, you might find fulfillment in a broadcasting position. There could also be opportunities for quiet work at a library and editing in the publishing realm. Seniors who were 65 or older accounted for 188,000 information jobs in 2022, according to the BLS. Librarians and library media specialists earn a median of $29 an hour.

Utilities

Helping with repairs might be a good fit if you have a passion for fixing appliances or have always maintained your own home. You could look for a company that is hiring part-time workers, and ask to come in on certain days if the schedules are flexible. During 2022, seniors who worked in utilities numbered 70,000, according to the BLS. Utility meter readers earn a median of $24 an hour.

Update 07/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.