Impinj: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $86 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Impinj expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $66 million for the fiscal third quarter.

