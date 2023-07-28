Imperial Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $502.6 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported earnings of $502.6 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.8 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.55 billion.

