ImmunoGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.