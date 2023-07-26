Idex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.6 million. The…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.6 million.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $846.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.84 to $1.89.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.90 to $8 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

