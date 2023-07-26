Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $115.6 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $115.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.63 to $12.91 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.07 billion to $8.21 billion.

