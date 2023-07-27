Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $354.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $346.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $310.8 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.