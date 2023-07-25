Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $206.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.82. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.25 per share.

