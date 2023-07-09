How to Write a Resume for Law School Applications

Law school applicants must submit a resume with their application, but many take this document for granted for two reasons.…

Law school applicants must submit a resume with their application, but many take this document for granted for two reasons.

First, most applicants already have a professional resume they use for job applications. Second, law school applications often ask applicants to list their jobs and activities in a separate section, which can make the resume seem redundant.

However, overlooking your resume means missing an opportunity to bring clarity and coherence to your law school application.

Remember that what law schools look for can differ from what employers are most interested in. Resumes from job seekers aim to grab the attention of a hiring manager sifting through hundreds of resumes. The applicant’s priority is to meet the criteria to merit further consideration.

An applicant for a design job might use an eye-catching format. Someone angling to join a startup might showcase technical skills and specific experience. An accountant might use terms that demonstrate familiarity with industry norms.

In contrast, law school admissions officers have a little more time to read over applicants’ resumes. They are generalists looking for a sense of a person’s background, not a checklist of qualifications within a specific field. They have read through thousands of resumes and are not looking for a resume that stands out. They are looking for a summary of a candidate’s relevant experiences.

[Related:Why Work Experience Matters for Law School Applicants]

To tailor a resume for law school applications, take the following six steps:

— Format professionally.

— Simplify sections.

— Emphasize academic qualifications.

— Write plainly.

— Perfect each bullet point.

— Be honest and complete.

Format Professionally

Keep the formatting in a law school resume simple, professional and legible both on screen and on paper. Avoid distracting colors, graphics and symbols.

Like a good lawyer, show your creativity by communicating relevant information concisely rather than using gimmicks. Use a common font like Times New Roman, Calibri or Arial with a point size of 11 or 12.

Simplify Sections

Keep the sections on your resume short and simple. It’s okay to use a second page if warranted.

The standard headings are education, experience and activities. Some applicants also include honors or skills and interests. Don’t include a summary or objectives section because what those would say should be self-evident.

Use section headings and ample spacing so that readers don’t have to hunt for key points in a sea of text. List entries within each section in reverse chronological order.

Emphasize Academic Qualifications

Recent graduates may put the education section ahead of experience. Entries in the education section should include the degree and major or majors, an institution’s name and location and the graduation date. You might also list your GPA overall and within your major, although they will appear in your transcript.

Any honors, publications or presentations may be listed, as well. Use separate sections as needed.

[Related:Prestigious Prizes Don’t Guarantee Admission to Top Law Schools]

List every institution of higher learning attended, but remove anything from high school now that you are aspiring to attend professional school.

Write Plainly

Another important tip for your law school resume is to use plain English without jargon or wordiness. Imagine a reader who is smart and educated but unfamiliar with your field. Take care to express your responsibilities and achievements in a way that anyone can understand.

For example, “Interfaced through client-facing interactions in order to implement knowledge transfer solutions for product functionality” sounds to most people like a meaningless tongue twister. Instead, try something like: “Met with clients to share lessons on useful product features.”

Perfect Each Bullet Point

Carefully craft each bullet point on your resume. Each position should rarely require more than three bullet points.

Each bullet point should be a sentence long, although the final period is optional. Begin the sentence with an active verb in the past tense for former positions or present tense for current positions. Focus on a concrete task or responsibility, highlighting your personal role.

[READ: When to Expect a Law School Decision.]

Ideally, each bullet point should provide evidence of high performance. Mention how often or how many times you did something, the results of your work or how you compared to others in your position.

For example, “performed administrative tasks” is uselessly vague. Instead, replace that with something like, “commended by supervisors for courteously and efficiently redirecting dozens of calls daily.”

Be Honest and Complete

Be truthful. No law school is expecting applicants to be titans of the working world. Ensure the resume is not contradicted by other application materials like recommendation letters.

Include every significant position, but don’t stretch minor events like brief acts of community service into whole entries. If you have any chronological gaps longer than a few months, consider explaining how that time was spent in an addendum.

Finally, proofread and comply with any specific application instructions.

A good resume for law school should clarify the skills and experience you bring from work, school and other activities. It won’t paint a full picture of who you are, but it should provide a frame for the admissions committees to view the rest of the application in context.

More from U.S. News

18 Questions to Ask to Decide If You Should Be a Lawyer

What Type of Salary You Can Expect With Your Law Degree

Advice for Older Law School Applicants to Consider

How to Write a Resume for Law School Applications originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/10/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.