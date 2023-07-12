How to Write a Recommendation Letter (With Templates and Samples)

In today’s job search climate, applicants are looking for ways to stand out from the crowd more than ever. Because…

In today’s job search climate, applicants are looking for ways to stand out from the crowd more than ever. Because hiring managers can use the internet to research candidates and wade through their personal and professional history easily, they can be more selective about whom they interview. It’s to the advantage of both parties to use a recommendation letter. This gives a job seeker an edge, and it provides hiring managers with a better idea upfront about the person professionally.

If you have been asked to write a recommendation letter, it isn’t something to take lightly. The job seeker is trusting you to provide a testimonial about their skills and work ethic in the hopes of securing a new position. Here are some tips to keep in mind when writing a recommendation letter, sample phrasing, templates and also how to format it correctly.

— What is a letter of recommendation?

— Should you always write a letter of recommendation?

— How to write a letter of recommendation.

— Recommendation letter templates.

— Recommendation letter samples.

What Is a Letter of Recommendation?

A letter of recommendation is a formal document that discusses someone’s strengths and suitability for a job position. A recommendation letter is normally written by a former manager, co-worker, clients or someone else who is familiar with that person’s work performance.

Should You Always Write a Recommendation Letter?

If you don’t feel that you can provide a glowing testimonial of the person, it’s best to politely decline to write them a letter of recommendation. Providing a half-hearted recommendation isn’t fair to the job seeker or the hiring manager. You also don’t want to put your own reputation on the line by embellishing facts.

How to Write a Letter of Recommendation

If you determine that you are willing to write a letter of recommendation, it’s important to remember that this is different from a letter of reference. A letter of reference is more general in nature, while a letter of recommendation is specific and addressed to a person. To that end, make sure you have the following information from the job seeker:

— The hiring manager’s name, job title, company name and address.

— The job description that the job seeker has applied to.

— What the job seeker specifically wants you to address in the letter.

— Any submission guidelines from the company.

Main Components of a Letter of Recommendation

A letter of recommendation should follow business letter formatting. It generally has these main components: your contact information, the date, the recipient’s contact information, the salutation, a sentence to identify the purpose of your letter, a paragraph that shows how you know the person and the skills you recommend them for, a paragraph highlighting why the person is qualified for the position along with specific examples of the skills you are highlighting, a summary and a conclusion.

When preparing the letter, make sure that it is easy to identify the purpose of your letter and that it reflects a professional but genuine tone.

Your Contact InformationThis is written at the top left of the page and should include your name, job title, company address, phone number and email address. Or, you can also use your personal letterhead if sending a hard copy letter.

DateThis should be the date that you finalize and send the letter. This reflects that the information is current.

Recipient’s Contact InformationThis includes the hiring manager’s name, job title and company address.

SalutationIn business letter formatting, it is appropriate to use a formal salutation such as “Dear Mr. Last Name.” You would only use the recipient’s first name if you know the person informally.

Opening SentenceThis should clearly state to the recipient why you are writing them a letter. For example, “I highly recommend Paula Greene for the position of X at Company Y.”

First ParagraphIdentify how you know the job seeker and how long you have known them. Also, identify the skills you will highlight in the letter. Make sure to include the skills that the job seeker has asked you to focus on. If they haven’t identified a skill, use the job position listing to identify what skills the position calls for. Identify one or two to highlight.

For example: “From March 2013 to June 2019, Paula worked in the human resources department that I oversee. During that time I saw her growth as a professional, especially in regards to skill A and skill B.”

Second ParagraphIn this paragraph, you want to provide specific examples of how the person has demonstrated those skills. Try to include measurable results when speaking to their skills.

For example, if the job seeker worked in sales, did they create a new method that had a positive impact on the department? If they worked in management, did they decrease the number of turnovers with an improved onboarding system? Take some time to look over their performance review reports that may still be on file from when they worked with you if you need to refresh your memory.

SummarySummarize the points of your letter in one sentence. Use phrasing to demonstrate that you would confidently recommend this person for the position. For example: “In summary, Paula would be an asset to your organization in this position and I recommend her without any hesitations due to her proven abilities in skill A and skill B.”

ConclusionThis final paragraph generally provides information about how to contact you if the hiring manager would like more details or would like to speak to you personally. Make sure to include any specific instructions for contacting you, if applicable.

For example, “If you would like more details about my recommendation or would like to ask me additional questions, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above.”

ClosingAppropriate phrases for this are “Sincerely,” “Cordially” and “Respectfully.” Follow with your name and then your title on separate lines.

If you are sending a hard copy, make sure to include space for your actual signature above your typed name. If you are sending an email copy, a real signature generally isn’t necessary.

Recommendation Letter Templates

Here are two templates to help you get started:

Letter of Recommendation Template for a Co-Worker

Dear (RECIPIENT’S NAME),

It is a pleasure to write to you to highly recommend (CO-WORKER NAME) for the (POSITION NAME) at (COMPANY NAME).

I worked with (CO-WORKER NAME) for (NUMBER OF YEARS) in the (DEPARTMENT/TEAM NAME) at (COMPANY NAME). They were a great asset to our (DEPARTMENT/TEAM), especially when it came to (SKILL).

One example of how they demonstrated this skill was when (EXAMPLE).

I highly value (CO-WORKER NAME) and they would be an asset to (COMPANY NAME) in this (POSITION NAME). I recommend (HIM/HER) without hesitation and truly believe they have the proven skills to successfully accomplish the tasks required of (POSITION NAME).

If you have any other questions about my recommendation or additional questions about (CO-WORKER NAME), please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number above.

Sincerely,

(YOUR NAME)

Letter of Recommendation Template for an Employee

Dear (NAME),

I am writing to you to highly recommend (EMPLOYEE NAME) for the (POSITION NAME) at (COMPANY NAME).

(EMPLOYEE NAME) worked in the (DEPARTMENT NAME) that I oversee as (POSITION NAME) for (NUMBER OF YEARS) from (MONTH/YEAR TO MONTH/YEAR). During that time I saw their growth as a professional, especially in regards to (SKILL A) and (SKILL B).

I highly value (SKILL A) and (EMPLOYEE NAME) showed their determination to display this skill. An example of this was (INSERT EXAMPLE).

(EMPLOYEE NAME) would be an asset to your company as a (POSITION NAME), and I recommend them without any hesitations due to their proven abilities in (SKILL A) and (SKILL B).

If you would like more details about my recommendation or would like to ask me additional questions, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above.

Sincerely,

(YOUR NAME)

Recommendation Letter Samples

Here are samples using the tips and the templates above to show how you can create a strong recommendation letter.

Letter of Recommendation Sample for a Co-Worker

Jill Sky

Accountant

Accounting, Inc.

111 Imaginary Lane, Suite 4

Atlanta, Georgia 31106

(000) 123-1234 name@email.com

July 1, 2023

John Smith

Hiring Manager

Clear Skies Accounting

245 Windy Road Atlanta, Georgia 31106

Dear Mr. John Smith,

It is a pleasure to write to you to highly recommend Amelia Sand for the position of Accounting Manager at Clear Skies Accounting.

I worked with Amelia for five years in the accounting department at Accounting, Inc. She was a great asset to our department, especially when it came to client relations and being adaptable to new systems and processes.

One example of how she demonstrated her adaptability was during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our whole department had to shift to working remotely and it was difficult for us to manage our client records. Amelia took the lead in helping us implement new protocols and processes to keep client records secure while working remotely. Additionally, she regularly called all of our current and former clients to check in with them during that difficult time and assure them that their account information was safe. This resulted in her securing several new clients – increasing our revenue by 8% during a pandemic.

In summary, I highly value Amelia and she would be an asset to Clear Skies Accounting as the Accounting Manager. I recommend her without hesitation and truly believe she has the proven skills to successfully accomplish the tasks required of a manager.

If you have any other questions about my recommendation or additional questions about Amelia, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number above.

Sincerely,

Jill Sky

Accountant

Letter of Recommendation Sample for an Employee

John Fields

Sales Manager

Really Great Company

522 Street Name

Atlanta, Georgia 31106

(000) 123-1234 name@email.com

July 1, 2023

Jasmine Johnson

Hiring Manager

Sustainable Sales

245 Winding Path

Atlanta, Georgia 31106

Dear Ms. Jasmine Johnson,

I am writing to you to highly recommend Kayla Snow for the position of Sales Representative at Sustainable Sales.

Kayla worked in the sales department that I oversee as Sales Consultant for four years from June 2019 to January 2023. Kayla is a bright and hardworking professional. During the time she worked for us, I saw her growth as a professional, especially in regard to her communication skills and flexibility.

As a sales manager, I highly value strong communication skills and Kayla regularly showed that she has good communication skills. An example of this was when she asked to shift into a hybrid role after the COVID-19 pandemic. We agreed that she could work in a hybrid position on a trial basis and then reevaluate after the trial period. Kayla maintained a high standard of communication with her team, with myself, and with her clients during the trial period. In fact, she also increased her sales by 12% in that time. As you can probably imagine, we approved her to work on a permanent basis in a hybrid role.

In summary, Kayla would be an asset to Sustainable Sales as a Sales Representative and I recommend her without any hesitations due to her proven abilities in communication and flexibility.

If you would like more details about my recommendation or would like to ask me additional questions, please feel free to contact me at the email address or phone number listed above.

Sincerely,

John Fields

Sales Manager

Make sure that you personalize the samples to make a recommendation letter your own. A hiring manager can tell if you wrote authentically or if you just used a template. The hiring manager and the person you are recommending will appreciate that you took the time to personalize your letter of recommendation.

How to Write a Recommendation Letter (With Templates and Samples) originally appeared on usnews.com

