How to Request Time Off

Taking time off without giving any notice makes you look unprofessional and could disrupt your workplace’s operations. So, if you plan on taking a one-week vacation to the Bahamas or jetting off to Thailand for a meditation retreat, let your boss know in advance so they can make the necessary arrangements and adjustments for when you’re away.

Plus, putting in a formal time-off request with plenty of heads-up increases your chances of getting approval. Jessica Glazer, strategic recruitment director of MindHR Inc placement agency, says, “Everyone has the right to have time off, but offering enough notice while being super clear and polite about it makes HR and any hiring manager feel more inclined to give you what you need.”

It’s best to put everything in writing when requesting time off from work. Here’s how.

How to Write a Vacation Request Email

Crafting a well-written and professional vacation request email can be nerve-wracking, especially if this is your first time. Here’s how to write a time-off request to ensure you get the vacation you deserve.

Have a Clear Subject Line

While the body of the email is the most crucial part of your time-off request, that doesn’t mean you should neglect the subject line. To ensure your email gets noticed faster and help streamline the process of reviewing and approving your time-off request, Carolyn Walker, global HR director at Anderson Frank, suggests that you “include your name and the topic of conversation so the recipient can easily identify the nature of your email and who it’s from.” For example: “Time-Off Request: (Your Name) – (Date).”

Include Specific Dates and Times

When requesting time off, always be specific about the dates you’ll be gone. For example, instead of saying, “I’ll be away during the end of March,” say, “I’m requesting vacation leave from March 20, 2024, to March 24, 2024.” And don’t forget to check your company’s policy on the deadlines for submitting the request. “Some employers may have a notice period for time off, so familiarize yourself with it and stay within the timeframe to avoid getting your request denied,” says Walker.

Maintain a Professional Tone

This goes without saying, but always address your manager or the HR personnel appropriately in the email, and avoid informal expressions that could come off as unprofessional or rude. And remember, you’re making a vacation request, not a demand.

While you’re entitled to take vacation days if you have that benefit at your company, it’s still up to your boss to grant you vacation time. So approach the situation with respect and professionalism.

Provide a Clear Workflow Plan

If your absence will affect your colleagues or clients, present a plan or create a list of outstanding tasks that your colleagues may need to complete on your behalf while you’re away. The workflow plan can be in the form of bullet points or links to documents with further instructions. “Doing this prevents complications and demonstrates your sense of responsibility for your tasks, even when you’re going to be out of the office,” says Walker.

How to Request Time Off Professionally

Even if your employer prioritizes work-life balance, requesting time off can still sometimes feel uncomfortable. If you’re dreading the conversation with your boss, follow these tips to make asking for days off less awkward.

1. The Sooner You Request Time Off, the Better

The sooner, the better when it comes to asking for time off from the workplace. Career and mental health counselor Kali Wolken says, “For one, doing so gives your boss enough advance notice that they can rearrange schedules if needed. Second, it allows you to send reminders as your time off approaches to ensure everything is in order.” Of course, you may not need to send your time-off request email several years in advance since your vacation plans could change, or you may decide to switch career paths. But in general, Wolken recommends notifying your boss as soon as possible for anything coming up in less than six months.

2. Know Your Company’s Policies

Before making concrete plans or submitting your time-off request, read your employee handbook and check with your supervisor to see how many personal days or vacation days you have left for the year. Or else, you could end up in a sticky situation where you’ve booked your dream trip only to find out you don’t have any vacation days left.

3. Discuss the Request With Your Supervisor

After submitting your formal time-off request, offer to meet with your manager to discuss it further. While you’re generally not required to do so, going the extra mile to provide support shows you care about your work. In the meeting, ask your boss what you could do before your departure to minimize disruptions for your team.

Vacation Request Email Example

Below is a simple template to follow when crafting a vacation request email to your boss. Feel free to customize it as you see fit.

Subject Line: Time-Off Request: (Your name) – (Date)

Dear (The manager or HR personnel’s name),

I’m writing to formally request vacation leave from (start date) to (end date). I have thoroughly considered my workload and believe this timeframe would be the most suitable for both personal and professional reasons.

I’ve already spoken with (colleague’s name), who has agreed to assist with ongoing projects I’m a part of and handle any issues that crop up during my absence. I’ll also ensure that all pending tasks are completed or properly delegated before I leave.

Thank you for considering my request. Let me know if you have any questions or concerns, and I’ll be more than happy to discuss them with you in person.

Sincerely, (Your name)

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Requesting Time Off

Be aware of these common pitfalls when asking for time off to avoid damaging your relationship with your boss or getting your request denied.

1. Waiting until the last minute. Your boss will most likely need some time to review your time-off request, consider the impact your absence may have on the team and make the necessary arrangements to keep everything running when you’re on vacation. If you wait until the last minute to inform your boss, not only is it inconsiderate, but they may not have enough time to approve your request.

2. Assuming the time off is approved. Wolken warns that you shouldn’t just assume your time-off request is approved after you’ve emailed your manager. “So many things can happen in the process of requesting time off. Always confirm that it is on your employer’s calendar as well as your own before starting your vacation,” she says.

3. Oversharing. While it may be tempting to tell your boss about the exciting itinerary of your upcoming vacation to Rome, it’s best to keep your time-off request professional and concise. Unless necessary, only focus on sharing work-related details and the dates you’ll be absent.

4. Not following up with an email if you asked verbally. If you asked your boss over lunch about taking time off work, don’t forget to follow up with an email. Verbal requests can easily be forgotten, especially if your boss has a packed schedule. Plus, requesting time off in writing can save you headaches down the line if any confusion or miscommunication arises.

