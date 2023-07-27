How to Handle Social Security Customer Service Problems

If you have questions about your Social Security payments, you might need to contact the Social Security Administration for help.…

If you have questions about your Social Security payments, you might need to contact the Social Security Administration for help. You may be able to troubleshoot some problems online, but other issues might require a phone call or a visit to a Social Security office.

To get your Social Security questions answered, you can:

— Research online to find answers.

— Use the Social Security website.

— Call the Social Security Administration.

— Make an appointment.

— Consider an in-person meeting.

Follow these steps to get your Social Security problems addressed in a timely fashion.

Research Social Security Questions Online

The government website for Social Security is ssa.gov. “Prior to reaching out to the Social Security Administration, do as much research as you can on your own,” says Chuck Czajka, a certified Social Security claiming strategist and founder of Macro Money Concepts in Stuart, Florida. The Social Security website has information and calculators you can use, and AARP also has an online resource center that focuses on Social Security.

Social Security Issues You Can Solve Online

In recent years, many Social Security services have shifted online. You can now accomplish a variety of routine Social Security tasks online, including:

— Create a freemy Social Security account.

— Apply for benefits.

— Check the status of your application.

— Estimate your retirement benefits.

— Review yourSocial Security statement and earnings history.

— Change your address.

— Set up or change how your payments are made.

— Print proof of your benefits.

— Print your 1099 tax form.

— Request areplacement Social Security card.

These services include instructions to guide you through the steps involved. A good starting point is to “sign up, free of charge, for your own personal account at ssa.gov,” says Lamar Brabham, CEO and founder of Noel Taylor Agency Financial Services in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “It’s easy and will allow you to sign up for Social Security benefits, order a new card and access the Q&A section of the site for frequently asked questions.”

How to Speak to a Live Person at Social Security

For problems you’re not able to address online, the Social Security customer service number is 1-800-772-1213. Customer service representatives are available between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are also automated telephone services available 24 hours a day. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, the number is 1-800-325-0778.

Avoid Calling Social Security During Busy Times

The amount of time you will wait on the phone to speak to a live representative can vary based on when you call and what issue you’re seeking to resolve. In 2022, the average wait time was just over 32 minutes, according to data from the Social Security Administration. Recent months have had longer average wait times. In January, February and March 2023, callers held for closer to 40 minutes.

According to the Social Security Administration, call volumes are at their highest levels during the first week of the month and at check delivery times.

Schedule a Social Security Appointment

If you are unable to find the information you need online and cannot get an immediate answer when speaking to a Social Security representative on the phone, ask to make an appointment. You might opt for a meeting by phone with a Social Security representative. You could also ask to have an in-person meeting at your local Social Security office.

Know What to Expect at the Social Security Office

In some cases, it may be helpful to see a Social Security representative in person and explain your situation. If you think your Social Security benefits were miscalculated and that you should be receiving more, you can appeal the decision. “A person can go to a local office and they will be directed to file any appeals in writing, but the clerk can provide some guidance,” says Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius in Cumberland County, Maine.

Scheduling an appointment can result in faster service than walking in without one. Social Security offices tend to be busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week and at the beginning of the month, so you may have a shorter wait if you visit an office at an off-peak time, according to a statement from Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

Before going to a Social Security office, you can check the office closings and emergencies section of the Social Security Administration website. You’ll be able to see if the branch near you is open. If you are able to address any issues online, you could avoid both phone and office waiting times.

Update 07/28/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.