How to Build a Catio

Being owned by a cat is a huge responsibility. Not only do you have to cater to their every whim, it’s important to anticipate needs they don’t even know they have yet. For some cat owners, this means building a special outdoor structure for their furry feline overlords.

What Is a Catio?

A catio is a structure designed to allow indoor cats outdoor access in a way that’s safe for them. Don’t tell your cat, but they’re very similar in design and concept to a chicken coop, keeping the cat in and everything else (shy a stray bug here and there) out. They can be as small as a little box in the window, or as big as a full-sized garden shed, depending on your and your cats’ needs.

“A catio could be a small enclosure that surrounds a window in your home for the cat to sit or lay in, a large enclosure big enough for the cat to run around and play, or big enough for you to lounge in there with them,” says Marny Nofi, director of feline behavior for the ASPCA Behavioral Sciences Team in New York City. “The ideal catio has direct access to your home, via a cat door or kitty tunnel, so your kitty can come and go as they please. This helps increase the cat’s protection from the elements, predators, or anything they may become scared of outside.”

Why Choose a Catio?

Catios are handy for a lot of different things, but especially to keep your cat from wandering. It can be dangerous for a cat to wander from home, between risks from predators, cars and other heavy equipment, and even people who just don’t like cats. It can also keep birds safe from your cat.

“A catio gives a cat the benefits of being outdoors without the risks,” says Danielle Bays, senior analyst of cat protection and policy at the Humane Society of the United States in Washington, D.C. “That also means peace of mind for you — no worrying what kitty is up to while out roaming the neighborhood and if he’s causing trouble for himself or your wildlife neighbors. You can use a catio to transition an outdoor or indoor/outdoor cat to an indoor cat — or should I say indoor/catio cat?”

Cat owners sometimes are concerned that limiting their cat to a catio will reduce its happiness as a cat, but the truth is that it will prolong your cat’s life and protect local wildlife. And your cat will have a great time, too.

“A catio is a great way to give cats safe exposure to the outside world where they can sunbathe, watch birds and enjoy the smells of the outdoors without any of the dangers of being outdoors, such as cars, poisons, fights with other animals,” says Mikel Delgado, certified cat behavior consultant at Feline Minds in Sacramento, California. “It also prevents cats from killing birds or other small animals. Most importantly, a catio can provide your cat with hours of fun and mental stimulation.”

How Much Do Catios Cost?

Catios can be surprisingly inexpensive, with large enclosure kits starting at just a few hundred dollars, or you can make your own with materials you may have at home already. Unless you live in a neighborhood with an HOA and the catio will be visible to neighbors, it’s not likely you’ll even need permission to build a small unit.

DIY catio plans can be purchased for under $50, or you can spend $300-$600 on a catio kit. You can even commission a custom-built catio, but that could run thousands of dollars depending on the size. If you’re handy, there are free plans available online.

Even if your first catio isn’t perfect, you can use the information you’ve learned to make your next version even better.

“I’m still making adjustments, building more perches and elevated walkways, adding to the cat’s garden and adding decorations,” says Bays. “I’m not sure it will ever be done or be the perfect catio, as I get new ideas from other catios. But my cats like it and spend many hours a day in the catio. They even greet me when I come home — I can hear them meowing at me when I’m getting out of my car.”

What Makes a Purrfect Catio?

Whether you choose a prefab catio or build your own, it’s important to make sure it actually has all the features your cat might want or need, within your budget. You don’t necessarily need a huge catio, but having a catio that’s properly outfitted will make your catio worth every cent you pay for it.

“There’s no one right way to have a catio, but ideally it allows cats to walk around, has a solid cover to provide protection from sun and rain, and ideally has climbing and perching elements via shelves and ramps,” says Delgado. “A bonus would be scratching posts, and room for some toys or cat-safe plants like cat grass or catnip. If you have multiple cats it should be large enough that they could also use the catio at the same time and not have to share a perch and have some room to move around.”

Another prime consideration is how you’ll get into the catio to clean it, make changes or get to your cat in an emergency. A small window-mounted catio can make all of this pretty easy, but when you’re moving into bigger units, it may pay to go really big.

When thinking about the size, consider the number of cats (more cats will require more space), what you need to keep in the catio (litter box, water, etc.), and how you will access the space, says Nofi. “The bigger you go, the more perches and climbing surfaces you can have.”

Building Your Catio

To construct your catio, you can either choose to enclose an existing porch with sturdy wire to protect your cat from potential dangers like predators or neighborhood dogs, or build a structure from scratch. There are lots of DIY plans online, but a catio doesn’t have to be complicated. You can purchase catio plans or search the internet for free plans.

You can build a simple tall rectangular box with a door and a roof from wood, sturdy wire and roofing panels. If you don’t have a solid base to sit it on, that’s OK as long as you run a 12-inch section of wire fence around the bottom along the ground to protect your cat from digging animals. Also, make sure you have plenty of places for your cat to sit and lie down (and extras if you have more than one cat).

The best location is anywhere your cat has a great view of wildlife, and isn’t left baking in the sun all day. Being next to a window or opening in the house is ideal, since your cat can self-service their catio adventure time, but even one that’s freestanding in your yard can be connected to your house with a cat tunnel, or you can carry your cat to it for hours of bird and bug watching.

Is a Catio Right for Your Cat?

Often, cat owners aren’t sure if they really need a catio, especially if their cat has never been outside, or shows no interest in being outside. But, according to experts, they really are a great way for your cat to get fresh air, exercise and beat back boredom. Even if your cat is a little hesitant at first, they may grow to love their catio with the right support.

“A catio is meant for your cat’s enjoyment, so never force them to spend time out there,” says Nofi. “Always ensure they have a way back into the house, especially in the beginning when they are first getting used to the space, as some cats will want to run back indoors if they get scared. Some cats may also need time to feel comfortable exploring and spending time in this new space. You can offer them treats that will be eaten right away or toys to help them see what a fun place it can be to explore.”

On the other hand, you may be shocked by how quickly your cat takes to their new vacation space. If only your cat could tell you what would make their day.

“Even if your cat has never gone outside and never seems curious about outdoors, he may still love a catio,” says Bays. “As soon as I opened access to my catio, my cats were in there exploring, including the senior who had lived indoors all his life. Don’t underestimate how much your cat can get out of having a catio.”

