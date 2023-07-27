Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $415.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.

