HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $66 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.6 million, or $2.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $188.5 million.

