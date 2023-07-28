HomeStreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Friday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its second…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) on Friday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The real estate lender posted revenue of $111 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $53.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.1 million.

