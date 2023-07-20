Home BancShares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $105.3 million.…

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $339.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $257.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB

