Hologic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported a loss of $40.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $984.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $950 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $921.4 million.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $3.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLX

