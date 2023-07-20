Hilltop Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported net income of $18.1 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported net income of $18.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $404.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $308.9 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.4 million.

