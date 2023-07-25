Highwoods Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $101 million, or 94 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 94 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42.3 million, or 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.8 million.

Highwoods Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.69 to $3.81 per share.

