Hess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Hess Corp. (HES) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

