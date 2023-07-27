Hershey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $407 million. The…

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.46 to $9.54 per share.

