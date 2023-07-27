Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The bank, based in San Jose, California, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $48.4 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51 million.

