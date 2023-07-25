Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $76…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $76 million in its second quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.69 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $802 million in the period.

