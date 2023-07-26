Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $724 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $702 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.