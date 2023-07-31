Heartland Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $49.4 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $49.4 million.

The bank, based in Denver, said it had earnings of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The multibank holding company posted revenue of $268 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $179.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTLF

