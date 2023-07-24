Live Radio
Heartland BancCorp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 24, 2023, 4:05 PM

GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Heartland BancCorp. (HLAN) on Monday reported net income of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The Gahanna, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $2.39 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

