Healthy and Delicious Ways to Eat Avocado

Enjoy those avocados! Avocados are a favorite fruit (yes, fruit!) that has made its way to the hearts of Americans.…

Enjoy those avocados!

Avocados are a favorite fruit (yes, fruit!) that has made its way to the hearts of Americans. According to Statista, in 2021, retail sales of avocados in the U.S. were $1.96 billion, but by 2022 increased to $2.7 billion.

As a registered dietitian, I always have at least three to five avocados either ripe or almost ripe to make avocado toast or to top a salad. There are plenty of reasons why I love avocados. Find out why they’re so healthy, and learn about eight easy ways you can use them in your kitchen.

Avocado nutrition

One-third of an avocado (about 50 grams) provides 80 calories, 1 gram of protein, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 5 grams of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, 1 gram of polyunsaturated fat and 1 gram of saturated fat. Avocados are also free of sugar, trans fat, sodium and cholesterol.

The type and amount of fat you consume is key to your healthy diet, and avocados are basically the only fruit with healthy fats — meaning, unsaturated fat. According to the 2020-2025 dietary guidelines for Americans, replacing saturated fat with the unsaturated kind can help reduce your LDL (“bad”) cholesterol level in the blood, which in turn can help lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Healthy fats also help with the absorption of certain nutrients, especially fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. For example, avocados help support eye health by acting as a nutrient booster to help absorb fat-soluble nutrients. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a nutrient-rich diet full of vitamins C and E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin and omega-3s can help play a role in decreasing cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (blindness that happens as you age).

Lutein and zeaxanthin are fat-soluble nutrients shown to help keep the tissues in the eye healthy and are naturally found in the back of the human eye. They may protect the eye tissue from sunlight damage and help maintain optimal vision. To increase the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients (like lutein, zeaxanthin and vitamin E), add a little bit of unsaturated fat to your meal like avocado, olive oil or peanut butter.

Avocado toast

You can mash a ripe avocado on any slice of bread, but step up your avocado toast by topping it with an easy over egg and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon and tomato slices, or even sliced strawberries and a splash of balsamic vinegar. The possibilities of your avocado toast are truly endless.

Freeze the pulp.

To minimize food waste, any avocados that are ripe but you may not have time to use you can freeze the pulp. Just cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, dice and add to a freezer bag. You can then add the diced avocado to smoothies, smoothie bowls or soups for a creamy texture.

Add avocado to smoothies.

“Adding avocado gives my smoothies a boost of healthy fat, and it helps give my drink some unexpected richness as well,” says Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian in Charleston, South Carolina. “If I have an avocado that is a bit more ripe than what I like to eat in my sandwiches, I like to toss slices in my blender along with some fruit and other ingredients for a delicious smoothie.”

Use as a spread.

Fresh avocados can be used as a better-for-you substitute for other spreads in sandwiches instead of mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup or anything else you like to spread on your bread.

Make into a dip.

Jackie Newgent, author of “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook“ and a plant-forward culinary nutritionist in Brooklyn, is a fan of “avocado anything dip,” which she also calls a “plant-based avocado special sauce.”

To make it, simply whirl in a food processor a large avocado, a dollop of vegan mayo, a big squirt of lemon and/or lime juice and pinches of nutritional yeast, minced garlic, sea salt, pepper, turmeric and cayenne. “I find that it’s more versatile than guac and delicious as a dip, spread, sauce or topping paired with practically anything, like veggie burgers, grilled or roasted vegetables, sandwiches, chili, tacos, eggs or vegan eggs.”

Use avocado for chocolate pudding.

Amanda Sauceda, a registered dietitian and owner of The Mindful Gut in Long Beach, California, uses avocados to make a flavorful chocolate pudding. Sauceda explains that the texture of avocado allows it to blend seamlessly with cocoa powder to create a creamy pudding that has the bonus of healthy fats and fiber.

Create endless dessert options.

Avocado in desserts? Yes, it is possible and done regularly by registered dietitian Amy Myrdal Miller, founder and president of Farmer’s Daughter Consulting in Carmichael, California. “I love using avocados in desserts, and my current favorite “hack” is to combine a Haas avocado, a banana, a few tablespoons of dark chocolate syrup, either coconut or peppermint extract and a pinch of kosher salt to create a thick, creamy, full of good fats, fiber and potassium dessert.”

And if that’s not a delicious sounding idea, Myrdal Miller says she changes it up by using a frozen banana so the consistency is more like ice cream — plus, “this easy dessert is a wonderful way to get more produce into my husband’s diet. And — for me — a fun way to finish an evening with chocolate!” This recipe is featured for Chocolate-Coconut Mousse in Myrdal Miller’s cookbook titled Cooking a la Heart.

Use as a food for babies and toddlers.

“Avocados are an ideal early food for babies and toddlers because their naturally creamy, soft texture is easy to mash down with gums, and many of the nutrients found in avocados — including unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids and the carotenoid, lutein — support infant brain growth and development,” explains Malina Malkani, author of “Simple and Safe Baby-Led Weaning: How to Integrate Foods, Master Portion Sizes, and Identify Allergies.”

Malkani explains that when you cut away the peel from half of a wedge of avocado, the remaining peel works well as a natural “handle” that babies can grasp as they self-feed.

“I also love rolling wedges of avocado in breadcrumbs, shredded coconut or hemp, chia or ground flax seeds to add a nutrient and flavor boost while making the avocado easier for little hands to grasp.”

8 best ways to prepare avocado:

— Avocado toast.

— Freeze the pulp.

— Add to smoothies.

— Use as a spread.

— Make into a dip.

— Use it for chocolate pudding.

— Create endless dessert options.

— Use as food for babies and toddlers.

More from U.S. News

The Best Yoga Poses for Male Pelvic Floor Health

Best Nutrition Tracking Apps for Better Health

What Should You Not Eat Before Bed?

Healthy and Delicious Ways to Eat Avocado originally appeared on usnews.com