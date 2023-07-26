Healthcare Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.6 million…

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $418.9 million in the period.

