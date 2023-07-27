Live Radio
H&E Equipment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $41.2 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The construction and industrial equipment service provider posted revenue of $360.2 million in the period.

