HCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $4.29.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.28 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $15.86 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.57 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $17.70 to $18.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $63.25 billion to $64.75 billion.

