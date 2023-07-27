Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up