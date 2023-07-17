Hard vs. Soft Luggage: Which Type Is Right for You?

The world of luggage offers travelers an array of options. From different fabrics and colors to all kinds of styles…

The world of luggage offers travelers an array of options. From different fabrics and colors to all kinds of styles and functions, there are plenty of decisions to be made. When shopping for luggage, one of your first decisions will be whether you’d like a hard-sided or soft-sided suitcase. Depending on if you’re planning domestic or international air travel, there are also carry-on luggage size requirements to keep in mind.

To make it easier to choose which type is right for you, U.S. News compiled the pros and cons of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, along with a few luggage suggestions. Based on consumer reviews and travel expert insight, this list will help you decide what is best for you.

Hard vs. soft luggage: What’s the actual difference?

The main difference is the appearance and construction of the suitcase. Hard-shell luggage is wipeable and holds its shape, while soft-sided luggage typically offers more exterior organizational pockets as well as a soft and pliable exterior (for pushing the bag into overhead bins). The construction of the bag also impacts the weight of the suitcase: In hard-shell bags, polypropylene, polycarbonate and ABS are the lightest options. By contrast, soft-sided bags made with durable yet lightweight nylon or polyester tend to weigh the least.

When deciding which is best for you, consider your travel style and preferences. If you like to have the ability to access small items on the go, a soft-sided style with exterior pockets might be best. But if you want a suitcase that you can easily wipe off (after that airport latte spill), a hard-sided option is worth considering.

Things to look for when shopping for luggage:

— Sturdy handles

— Ultra-strong wheels

— Heavy-duty zippers or durable closures

— Corner guards (depending on material of suitcase)

— Reinforced stitching

Hard-sided luggage: Pros and cons

Pros:

— Water- and stain-resistant; easy to wipe spills off

— Rigid exterior protects fragile contents

— Variety of four-wheel spinner styles

— Option to personalize with stickers or decals

Cons:

— Can get scratched, dented or cracked depending on the situation

— Two-wheel styles are typically not offered

— Packing space is not flexible, unless it has expandable zippers

Soft-sided luggage: Pros and cons

Pros:

— Exterior pockets and organizational features

— Two- and four-wheel options

— Flexible capacity, with ability to conform more than hard-shell luggage or expand with zippers

— Personalize with a luggage tag or handle wrap

Cons:

— Fabric can puncture, tear or rip

— Fragile contents could get pushed on or damaged if suitcase is squeezed into a tight overhead bin or tossed around in cargo

— Depending on material, exterior may get drenched in rain, sleet or snow

Hard-sided Luggage Picks

Carry-on Pick: Solgaard Carry-on Closet — Large

Dimensions:22.4 x 14.6 x 9.6 inches |Weight:9 pounds

What sets it apart: The built-in patented shelving system is really the game changer in the top U.S. News pick for carry-on bags. Packers appreciate the five-shelf system with compression technology, which allows travelers to stay organized and self-contained. The solid polycarbonate shell is available in a variety of colors, including red and black. It also has a built-in TSA lock and an integrated USB port.

Travelers appreciate: “I love the Solgaard Carry-on Closet suitcase because I never have to unpack my clothes,” says Sharael Kolberg, a U.S News travel contributor. “With the built-in shelving system, it’s easy to keep things neat and organized while on the road.”

Price: $365 or less

Shop now:Solgaard

Carry-on Pick: Away The Carry-On

Dimensions: 21.7 x 13.7 x 9 inches | Weight: 7.1 pounds

What sets it apart: Featuring a lightweight polycarbonate exterior, this hard-sided carry-on suitcase has an interior compression system, spinner wheels and a water-resistant laundry bag. It meets the carry-on size requirements for most domestic airlines, and purchasers can add an optional USB port.

Travelers appreciate: “I previously traveled with soft-sided luggage that was ultimately ripped in transit,” explains Amanda Norcross, content and SEO strategist for travel at U.S. News. “That’s ultimately why I chose hard-sided luggage — specifically the Away Carry-On bag — when it was time to buy a new suitcase. Its hardy polycarbonate shell is resistant to damage and doesn’t scratch easily.”

Price: $275 or less; $295 with charger

Shop now:Away

Checked Luggage Pick: Rimowa Original Check-In L

Dimensions: 31.2 x 20.1 x 10.7 inches | Weight: 13.7 pounds

What sets it apart: This iconic piece designed and engineered in Germany is instantly recognized by its grooved anodized aluminum exterior. The spacious interior has room for up to 10 days’ worth of outfits and has a height-adjustable divider to keep things organized.

Travelers appreciate: Built to withstand the demands of voyages, this piece impresses travelers with the statement it makes, along with its lifetime guarantee.

Price: $1,750 or less

Shop now:Rimowa

Soft-sided Luggage Picks

Carry-on Pick: Travelpro Platinum Elite 21-inch Expandable Carry-on Bag

Dimensions:23.5 x 14.5 x 9 inches |Weight:7.8 pounds

What sets it apart: The top U.S. News soft-sided carry-on pick is a traveler favorite thanks to its easy maneuverability, durability and spinner wheels. This soft-sided bag comes in multiple colors and has two external zippered pockets, an interior tie-down system and a removable fold-out suiter. It meets most carry-on size rules and can be expanded up to 2 inches for additional room.

Travelers appreciate: Owners of this bag compliment the high-quality construction of the suitcase, including the wheels and extension handle.

Price: $369.99 or less

Shop now:Travelpro | Amazon | Macy’s

Carry-on Pick: Samsonite Ascella X Softside Carry-on

Dimensions: 20.25 x 14 x 8 inches | Weight: 6.5 pounds

What sets it apart: With two large exterior zippered compartments for boarding passes, reading material and travel essentials, plus top and side handles to maneuver the suitcase in and out of the overhead bin, this soft-sided option is a top choice from Samsonite, U.S. News’ top luggage brand pick.

Travelers appreciate: For more than a decade, Marisa Méndez, senior travel editor at U.S. News, has ventured with a Samsonite carry-on similar to the Samsonite Ascella X Softside. “I like soft-sided because it’s squishable, and there’s usually a little bit of give if you need to cram something on top of it.” She adds that the suitcase shows only minor signs of wear after multiple international trips, weekend getaways, road trips and more. “Airlines impose strict weight limits for carry-ons, so this lightweight soft-sided suitcase allows me to pack more necessities,” Méndez says.

Price: $149.99 or less

Shop now:Amazon

Checked Luggage Pick: Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-inch Check-In Expandable Spinner

Dimensions:28 x 18.5 x 11.75 inches |Weight:9.8 pounds

What sets it apart: Featuring external and internal zippered organizational pockets, this Travelpro spinner suitcase is a U.S. News top pick for checked luggage. Constructed with a durable high-density nylon fabric, it’s built to withstand the rigors of travel as checked baggage. What’s more, you can pair it with the carry-on size for a top-rated matching luggage set.

Travelers appreciate: With the bag expandable by up to 2 inches, travelers praise its eight spinner wheels, comfortable handle and the roominess of the interior.

Price: $429.99 or less

Shop now:Travelpro | Amazon | Macy’s

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is luggage obsessed. Since she got her first suitcase at age 5, she’s been experimenting with which suitcase works best for every type of trip. Her go-to travel bags include the CALPAK Mini Hue and a Heys Leopard Spinner carry-on suitcase. Hood used her retail merchandising background, research expertise, and personal experience with a variety of hard-sided and soft-sided luggage pieces to write this article.

