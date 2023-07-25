Live Radio
Hanmi Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 4:31 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.6 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $98.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAFC

