Halliburton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $610 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.8 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.85 billion.

