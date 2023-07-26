Group 1 Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.5 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $12.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $11.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

