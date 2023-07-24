Greene County: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Monday reported earnings of $6.5 million…

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Monday reported earnings of $6.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Catskill, New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.8 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $73.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCBC

