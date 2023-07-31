Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

MIGRANT-WORKERS-HIT

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Six migrant workers who were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina have been released from the hospital, police said on Monday. SENT: 250 words.

XGR–STATE BUDGET

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans say they are closing in on a final state budget that was supposed to be in place a month ago. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger say a tax deal and other unnamed key differences have been worked out after fruitful negotiations late last week. More talks are ahead. Legislative leaders say the tax agreement would lower rates on individuals more deeply than current law directs. But those deeper reductions wouldn’t happen unless North Carolina state coffers meet revenue thresholds. Lawmakers aim to have final budget votes by mid-August. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would be asked to sign a final bill into law. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 650 words by 4 p.m.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

COAST CRASH-SOUTH CAROLINA

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A small plane carrying only the pilot crashed in the water off a South Carolina beach popular among tourists, officials said. SENT: 110 words.

__

VIRGINIA

VA-XGR–VIRGNIA BUDGET

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans’ top budget negotiator said Monday that he’s heard nothing from his Democratic colleagues since he put forward a counterproposal earlier this month he hoped could end the drawn-out stalemate over the spending plan. By Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photo by 5 p.m.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HORSESHOE CRAB BLOOD HARVEST

PORTLAND, Maine — The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect a primordial sea animal that is a linchpin of the production of vital medicines. But conservationists worry the approach doesn’t go far enough in protecting horseshoe crabs that are a food for a declining bird species. Drug and medical device makers depend on the valuable blue blood of the crabs to test for potentially dangerous impurities. The animals are drained of some of their blood and returned to the environment, yet some inevitably die. Regulators say recent revisions to the guidelines for handling the animals should keep more alive through the process. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video, audio.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS

Baltimore plays Toronto at Rogers Centre. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–BREWERS-NATIONALS

Milwaukee plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBN–PANTHERS-JACKSON’S RETURN

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Donte Jackson was largely considered Carolina’s fastest player last season. Then came a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. But Jackson is back at training camp and some players still think he is the team’s fastest player. One this is for sure, the Panthers need their top cornerback to have success on defense this season. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 500 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

U.S. STORIES

KLAMATH-DAM-REMOVAL — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won’t conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitornearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to what it looked like before the dams started to go up more than a century ago. By Adam Beam. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

HEAT-HALFWAY THROUGH SUMMER — Earth’s long hot summer is only about halfway finished and already extremes are piling up. A look back chronicling much of the summer’s worst so far and why scientists and meteorologists don’t see much relief in sight. Clue: The hot oceans. By Seth Borenstein. SENT:952 words, photos. With: EXTREME-HEAT-AIR-CONDITIONING-DISPARITIES — As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures and leaving dozens dead, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. SENT: 1,340 words, photos. An abridged version of 910 words is also available.

ABORTION-ALABAMA LAWSUIT – Health care providers in Alabama have filed a lawsuit against Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall over threats to prosecute people who help women arrange abortions outside the state. The lawsuit seeks a court declaration and injunction clarifying that the state’s criminal statute can’t be used to prosecute people who help women leave the state to obtain abortions. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 515 words.

KIDS-KILLED-DOOMSDAY-PLOT-SENTENCING – Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 952 words, photos, video and audio. UPCOMING: Will be updated after the sentencing.

APARTMENT-BOOM-RENTS — When viewed through a wide lens, renters across the U.S. finally appear to be getting some relief, thanks in part to the biggest apartment construction boom in decades. Some economists project U.S. rents will be down modestly this year after soaring nearly 25% over the past four years. By Business Writer Alex Veiga. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, audio.

HORSESHOE-CRAB-BLOOD-HARVEST — A primordial sea animal that lives on the tidal mudflats of the East Coast and serves as a linchpin for the production of vital medicines stands to benefit from new protective standards. But conservationists who have been trying for years to save a declining bird species — the red knot — that depends on horseshoe crabs fear the protections still don’t go far enough. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

____

