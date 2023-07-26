Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

MEDICAID EXPANSION

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has set October 1 as the date when more of North Carolina’s low-income adults can begin enrolling in Medicaid. But the expansion program won’t happen then unless elected officials take one last action soon. The Democratic governor signed an expansion law in March, pontentially providing health coverage to another 600,000 adults. But that law requires enactment of a state budget before it can be implemented. Budget talks are currently in overtime. State Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley says the launch date depends on the administration receiving final authority by Sept. 1 to accept expansion. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 710 words.

CAPITOL RIOT SENTENCING

WASHINGTON — A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president has been sentenced to one year in prison. Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Cua on Wednesday to a prison term of one year and one day followed by three years of supervised release. The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year. By Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 920 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

GAS STATION SHOOTING

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina store owner who is facing a murder charge after police said he chased and shot a Black 14-year-old customer has asked a judge to stop a search warrant for his business records. Police say Rick Chow shot Cyrus Carmack-Belton in the back in May 28 after Chow falsely accused the teen of shoplifting. A prosecutor on Monday said investigators need to search computers to find the store’s employee manual and other documents that could potentially reveal a pattern of behavior in how Chow normally dealt with shoplifters and how Carmack-Belton was treated differently. Chow’s lawyer says the family already turned over what authorities wanted and says investigators are now looking for items they can’t legally have. SENT: 610 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing is reporting a $149 million loss for the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggles with higher costs in both its airline and defense business. CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday that Boeing has “more work ahead” but is making progress in stabilizing its factories and supply chain. Boeing says it’s starting to boost production of its two most popular airline planes, the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes. However, the company is continuing to see problems with its supply chain, which continued in the second quarter. By David Koenig. SENT: 530 words, photo.

FAA-NEW PLANES

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s giving manufacturers more guidance on safety information that they must disclose when seeking certification of new large planes. The FAA said Wednesday that its proposed policy also tells manufacturers when they must disclose design changes that affect safety analysis already submitted to the agency. The move comes after the FAA was heavily criticized for approving the Boeing 737 Max without understanding a key system that malfunctioned before two crashes that killed 346 people. The FAA says it will take public comment on the new policy until Aug. 25. SENT: 270 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SOCIAL SECURITY CHIEF

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. If confirmed, O’Malley would run one of the biggest social programs in the nation and grapple with the surrounding uncertainty over its funding. Roughly 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. O’Malley served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015 and was Baltimore mayor for two terms. O’Malley was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016 but has ruled out running again. Biden on Wednesday said O’Malley “has spent his career making government more accessible and transparent, while keeping the American people at the heart of his work.” By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 280 words, photo.

HUNTER BIDEN

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors unraveled during a court hearing in Delaware following the judge’s concerns over the agreement. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He was expected to plead guilty after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. Instead, he pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The judge gave defense lawyers and prosecutors 30 days to explain why she should accept the initial deal. By Claudia Lauer, Randall Chase and Colleen Long. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days. Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. By Brian Melley. SENT: 1,240 words, photos, video, audio.

___

SPORTS

BBO–ORIOLES-PHILLIES

Baltimore plays Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–ROCKIES-NATIONALS

Colorado plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Harvey Valentine.

HKN–HURRICANES-AHO

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed top center Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension worth $78 million. Once the deal goes into effect for the 2024-25 NHL season Aho will count $9.75 million against the salary cap 2032. Aho will continue to be the highest-paid player on the roster. The 26-year-old Finn has 468 points in 520 career regular-season games all with Carolina. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 250 words. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

FBC–ACC MEDIA DAYS-FLORIDA STATE’S SURGE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The expectations keep rising for Florida State, now in its fourth year under Mike Norvell. Now there’s a Heisman candidate in quarterback Jordan Travis leading the way for a team expected to challenge Clemson in the newly division-less Atlantic Coast Conference. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by 6 p.m. With FBC–ACC Media Days-Notebook. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-CAMP BEGINS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens enter training camp with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract issues behind them — but with questions about the availability of Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m. ET.

FBN–PANTHERS-YOUNG’S DEBUT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bryce Young takes the field for his first training camp practice after being selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. The rookie quarterback from Alabama is has already gained the respect of his teammates and appears destined to be the team’s Week 1 starter. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET

SOC–WREXHAM-US TOUR

SAN DIEGO — “Super” Paul Mullin is hurt, the latest drama with Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club made famous by its celebrity owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham had been enjoying a mini tour of the United States until Mullin, its star striker, suffered a punctured lung and was hospitalized Tuesday night after a collision with Manchester United goalie Nathan Bishop. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION

