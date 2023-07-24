Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland…

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Another ex-legislator has thrown their hat into the ring to run for North Carolina lieutenant governor next year. This time it’s former Sen. Deanna Ballard, who represented several northwestern counties for more than six years. She announced her bid for the Republican nomination on Monday. Current GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is running for governor. Ballard was heavily involved in education policy and spending decisions as a senator. On Monday she highlighted her involvement in crafting legislation that permitted more K-12 students to return to daily in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary will be in March. SENT: 280 words.

____

VIRGINIA

BLACK LUNG-SILICA DUST

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A half-century ago, top U.S. health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust. The inaction since has contributed to the premature deaths of thousands from pneumoconiosis, or “black lung.” The problem has become more severe as miners dig through more layers of rock to get to less accessible coal, generating deadly silica dust in the process. A proposal from the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration would halve the current silica exposure limit, mirroring the standard for non-mining industries. And it’s the standard the Centers for Disease Control was recommending as far back as 1974. By Leah Willingham and Matthew Daly. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia is appealing a court ruling that temporarily blocked construction on a contentious natural gas pipeline being built in West Virginia and Virginia a month after Congress ordered that all necessary permits be issued.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND-FATAL SHOOTING

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding three more in a dispute over parking. The three people shot to death were Latino; the man accused of shooting them is white. Their families are neighbors with a history of disputes, including allegations of racial slurs. A grand jury returned charges of first degree murder and hate crimes on Friday against Charles Robert Smith in the killings of Mario Mireles, his father Nick Mireles, and Christian Segovia. Smith told officers that the victims had shot at his house, but witnesses said they saw no other weapons. By Brian Witte. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BIDEN-AIDE

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has chosen Shuwanza Goff as his new director of legislative affairs, making her the first Black woman to be the White House’s chief emissary to Capitol Hill. Goff comes into the job with deep relationships not just with Democrats but with Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a statement announcing the hire, Biden called Goff a “proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle.” Before joining the Biden administration, Goff was a senior aide to Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, eventually becoming his floor director when Hoyer served in House Democratic leadership. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 550 words, photo.

BRITAIN-KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey have adjourned without reaching a verdict after deliberating for more than two hours in a London court. The jury of nine men and three women began their discussions behind closed doors Monday in Southwark Crown Court after hearing evidence over three weeks. Deliberations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Spacey is accused of assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013 during a time he was frequently working in London theater. The prosecutor called the Oscar winner a “sexual bully.” The defense argued that three of the men were liars and that a fourth incident was nothing more Spacey making a clumsy pass. SENT: 170 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBN–ROCKIES-NATIONALS

Colorado plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Harvey Valentine.

BBO–ORIOLES-PHILLIES

Baltimore plays Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-POCONO-HAMLIN’S 50TH

LONG POND, Pa. — Denny Hamlin’s 50th win puts him in the rarified air of NASCAR’s greats. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

____

U.S. STORIES

IMMIGRATION-TEXAS BORDER — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated measures to keep migrants from entering the U.S. The Republican is pushing legal boundaries along the border with Mexico to install razor wire, deploy massive buoys on the Rio Grande and bulldoze border islands in the river. Abbott has used disaster declarations as the legal bedrock for his measures. Now blowback over the tactics is widening, including from within Texas. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

HEAT DEATH LEGACY — The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who had a $51 debt. The Arizona agency that oversees regulated utilities now bans power companies from cutting off power for failure to pay during Arizona’s hottest months. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, audio.

MED-GENE THERAPY-BLINDNESS — Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases. SENT: 800 words, photos, audio.

TWITTER LOGO — Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. SENT: 640 words, photos.

____

——————————

——————————

