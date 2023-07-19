Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s largest school district has hired a longtime local and statewide education administrator to become its next superintendent. The Wake County Board of Education voted on Tuesday for Robert Taylor to begin serving in the role on Oct. 1. Taylor was hired last year as state education superintendent in his home state of Mississippi, but the state Senate there voted against his confirmation in March. The Wake school district has close to 200 schools, over 159,000 students and an annual budget of more than $2 billion. Taylor’s 30-year education career includes stints as Bladen County Schools superintendent and as North Carolina’s deputy state superintendent of public instruction. SENT: 350 words.

NORTH KOREA US PAST ENTRIES

SEOUL, South Korea — The U.S. and U.S.-led United Nations Command say they are working to resolve the situation involving a U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea at a border village. The incident involving Pvt. Travis King comes at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The pace of both North Korea’s weapons demonstrations and U.S.-South Korean military exercises has intensified lately in a cycle of tit-for-tat. Other Americans have crossed into North Korea over the years, including soldiers. Some of the Americans were motivated by evangelical zeal or simply attracted by the mystery of a severely cloistered police state fueled by anti-U.S. hatred. Others were detained after entering North Korea as tourists. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

IN BRIEF: — ELECTION 2024-LABOR COMMISSIONER — North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss says he won’t run for labor commissioner next year after all but will instead seek reelection to the General Assembly.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

COATES-SCHOOL BOARD

IRMO, S.C. — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on racism and growing up Black in America in her advanced English class. Mary Wood has taught the lesson before at Chapin High School. But in February, a few of her students wrote a school board member that the unit made them feel “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian.” The copies of ”Between the World and Me” were taken up and the assignment ended. The Lexington-Richland district 5 school board has discussed the incident at its last two meetings but has taken no action on Wood or changed policies. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA-PRISON-PROMISE

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina prison unit where older men with lengthier sentences mentor young adults preparing to reenter society is giving officials hope that a different approach to living conditions will reduce violence behind bars. The special housing facility emphasizes an unorthodox method of prisoner reform called “restorative justice” that prioritizes open communication and self-correction through group engagement and one-on-one meetings. A recent study by the Vera Institute of Justice found fewer violent incidents at those units inside two state detention centers. U.S. Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Amy Solomon says the participants are “showing everyone around the country what’s possible in this prison, and in prisons and jails and other facilities around the country.” By James Pollard. SENT: 1.030 words, photos.

SEVERE FLOODING

MAYFIELD, Ky. — High-water rescue crews have been pulling people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky, and a search continues for two children swept away by a wall of water in Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings and watches for the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The weather service says Wednesday’s rainfall could reach as much as 10 inches while rounds of thunderstorms blow through. Most affected is Mayfield, which was hard hit by deadly tornadoes in December 2021. Forecasters say these storms will move Thursday and Friday over New England. SENT: 620 words, photos, video, audio.

____

VIRGINIA

XGR-LAWMAKER CHARGED

RUSTBURG, Va. — A court hearing for a Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run was postponed this week after the judge failed to show up. Republican Del. Matt Fariss had been set for a bench trial Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in connection with the March incident and a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges. But according to the special prosecutor and local news accounts, retired judge Thomas Bondurant never showed up. The reason why was still not clear Wednesday. The hearing has been rescheduled for August. Fariss is seeking re-election, running this year as an independent. SENT: 380 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCING

WASHINGTON — A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Christopher Michael Alberts’ prison sentence is one of the longest among hundreds of cases stemming from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Alberts isn’t accused of brandishing his concealed gun during the Capitol attack. But prosecutors say he used a wooden pallet as a makeshift battering ram against police officers who were guarding a stairwell outside the Capitol. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ORIOLES LEASE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland official on a powerful state board says there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards. Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. Last week, Gov. Wes Moore, who is also on the board, and Orioles managing partner John Angelos released a joint statement saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus. However, the parties failed to reach a renewal by the end of last week’s All-Star break. By Brian Witte. SENT: 450 words, photo.

TUPAC INVESTIGATION-THINGS TO KNOW

LOS ANGELES — The unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new twist. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star’s shooting death. The warrant comes nearly 30 years after Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996. No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police say the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear about what and where they were looking. The Associated Press points out several things to know about Shakur, who is one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — A prosecutor says it’s more than a coincidence that three of Kevin Spacey’s four accusers described similar crotch-grabbing incidents. Prosecutor Christine Agnew told a London jury Wednesday that Spacey seized brief moments for an opportunity grab and was able to get away with it for years because he was a celebrity. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey denies sexually assaulting three men, saying he had consensual encounters with two and the third is fabricated. He downplayed crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as a “clumsy pass.” By Brian Melley. SENT: 840 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBO–DODGERS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The NL West-leading Dodgers try for a three-game sweep in Baltimore. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

BBN–NATIONALS-CUBS

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Seth Engle.

SOC–WREXHAM-US TOUR

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Welsh soccer team Wrexham begins its U.S. Tour with friendly against English club Chelsea on Wednesday night. The team owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has gained fame through a globally streamed docuseries and will play at the college-football home of the North Carolina Tar Heels. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 500 words and photos developing from 7:30 p.m. match.

____

LOCALIZATION

EDUCATION-STUDENT LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: Following through on a promise from last year, the Biden administration said last week it will cancel $39 billion in federal student loans for Americans who were enrolled in one of the government’s income-driven repayment plans. The relief will be granted to 804,000 borrowers as part of an action meant to correct past problems with the payment plans. New data released Tuesday by the Education Department shows how many people are eligible for the relief in each state, along with the combined student loan debt eligible for cancellation. It’s separate from the cancellation plan that the Supreme Court struck down, and from a new one the Biden administration is now developing. We link to the state breakdown, offer political context and other resources for localizing the story.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MASS KILLINGS DATABASE-LOCALIZE IT: The death toll from mass killings in the United States rose just about every week for the first six months of this year, a constant cycle of violence and grief. An analysis by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University involved tracking all mass killings in the country since 2006 and compiling the results into a database, which is available for your reporting use. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SUPREME COURT-ETHICS-LOCALIZE IT: Records obtained by The Associated Press show that Supreme Court justices attended publicly funded events at colleges and universities that allowed the schools to put the justices in the room with influential donors, including some whose industries have had interests before the court. The AP’s investigation also found that justices lent the prestige of their position to partisan activity and advanced personal interests such as book sales. The court says ethical guidelines were followed. We provide a list of institutions included in AP’s published reporting and tips for pursuing reporting and record requests for visits by justices in your area. Find the latest Localize It guides.

With:

Audio Localize It guide PART ONE

Audio Localize It guide PART TWO

____

VIDEO

Big-ticket dreams spurred by $1 billion Powerball jackpot, but expert says take it slow

Israel’s Herzog visits US Capitol to address Congress

Timelapse Footage Captures Dust Storm Moving Over Phoenix Amid Record Heat Wave

Flood warning issued as Kentucky city battered by ’24 hours’ of constant rain

____

AUDIO

High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US

Phoenix scorches at 110 for 19th straight day, breaking big US city records in global heat wave

North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border

IRS whistleblowers to testify to Congress as they claim ′slow-walking′ of Hunter Biden case

____

U.S. STORIES

SEVERE FLOODING — High-water rescue crews have been pulling people from flooded homes and vehicles in Kentucky, and a search continues for two children swept away by a wall of water in Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings and watches for the area where Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri meet at the convergence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. The weather service says Wednesday’s rainfall could reach as much as 10 inches while rounds of thunderstorms blow through. SENT: 620 words, video, photos, audio.

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-BIDEN — Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family. Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability and Ways and Means committees will lead a hearing Wednesday with two Internal Revenue Service employees — Greg Shapley and an as-yet-unnamed “whistleblower x.” SENT: 840 words, photo, audio.

CONGRESS-ISRAEL — Israel’s president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. President Isaac Herzog’s remarks came Wednesday in a speech to Congress acknowledging “intense and painful debate” at home over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FBC-NORTHWESTERN-HAZING — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his law firm and other attorneys have received reports of hazing within Northwestern University’s baseball and softball programs, in addition to growing complaints of hazing within the school’s football program. Former Northwestern running back Warren Miles Long said players were put into a culture where sexual violence and hazing was “rampant.” SENT: 880 words, photos, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting aroundbroad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShareis free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.