Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

CHEROKEE MARIJUANA

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they want to legalize marijuana possession and sales on tribal lands for anyone 21 and older. The Tribal Council agreed last week to place the question of broader use on the ballot during its Sept. 7 general election. The federal recognized tribe in 2021 decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana within its sovereign land in western North Carolina called the Qualla Boundary. It also formed a medical marijuana structure that includes growing and selling cannabis. A large cannabis dispensary is still under construction. Marijuana use remains illegal in the rest of North Carolina. SENT: 520 words.

BANK OF AMERICA-RESULTS

Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, topping Wall Street’s forecast. Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and larger loan balances. Separately, regional bank PNC Financial said it’s paying out more interest on deposits as banks compete for customer funds. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley saw profit fall in the latest quarter, but the result still beat expectations. SENT: 650 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

MISSING CHILDREN-PENNSYLVANIA FLOODING

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day. Upper Makefield Township police in a social media post thanked the countless volunteers who’ve come forward to assist but say their assistance isn’t necessary. Some 100 officials along with drones and cadaver dogs have combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River. A news conference is set for Tuesday afternoon. SENT: 270 words, photos, audio.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS-SOUTH CAROLINA

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump. DeSantis’ attempt to change the conversation came while campaigning in South Carolina and underscored the challenges he faces to try to overtake the former president and his command of the spotlight in the GOP presidential race. Shortly before DeSantis’ event was scheduled to start, Trump broke the news on his social media network that he’d been informed he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. By Meg Kinnard and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 950 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA SHOOTING

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Reports of gunfire have brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina. Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon that no injuries were immediately reported and that officers were still trying to find the shooter. SENT: 100 words. Will be updated.

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2024-VIRGINIA SENATE

RICHMOND, Va. — Retired Navy combat veteran Hung Cao is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. Cao ran an energetic but unsuccessful campaign last year for a blue-leaning U.S. House seat. He is a Vietnamese immigrant who spent 25 years in the Navy, serving with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. In his announcement, Cao pledged to be a “fighter” at a time when he said the country had taken a “dark turn.” Cao joins an increasingly crowded field of Republican contenders aiming to run against Kaine, who is a fixture in Virginia politics and will be seen as the favorite in the race. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 670 words, photo.

YOUNGKIN-VOTING RIGHTS

The Virginia NAACP is set to hold a news conference to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s changes to the state’s restoration of rights process. The group says Youngkin’s policy lacks clear standards and timelines, which could lead to a discriminatory impact on people of color. By Denise Lavoie. UPCOMING: 450 words, photo.

REL-CHRISTIAN ZIONISTS-GOP

ARLINGTON, Va. — Republican presidential hopefuls made their pitches to Christian Zionists at the annual Christians United for Israel summit in suburban Washington, D.C. The event marks the GOP’s further embrace of Israel and CUFI, all while Israel is experiencing a tumultuous rightward shift. The crowd heard from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence. They touted their pro-Israel records and criticized Democratic President Joe Biden for being weak. The GOP once kept CUFI’s founder John Hagee at a distance but now his organization’s annual summit has become a regular stop for Republicans wishing to showcase their pro-Israel and Christian bona fides to the mostly white evangelical audience. By Tiffany Stanley. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

LAWMAKER CHARGED

A Virginia legislator who was charged earlier this year with two felony counts in connection with an alleged hit-and-run is due in court.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SQUEEGEE-WORKER-SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — Opening statements will take place Tuesday morning in the trial of a Baltimore teenager arrested last year in the fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds, a driver who approached a group of squeegee workers wielding a baseball bat at a busy downtown intersection. The case prompted city leaders to develop a “squeegee collaborative” and ban window washing at certain intersections, effectively curtailing a longstanding practice in Baltimore that mostly involves Black teenagers and young adults from poor neighborhoods trying to make fast cash. By Lea Skene.

TESLA BOARD COMPENSATION LAWSUIT

DOVER, Del. — Current and former directors of Tesla Inc. have agreed to return more than $735 million to the electric-vehicle maker to settle a shareholder lawsuit alleging that they unjustly enriched themselves with excessive compensation. The proposed settlement was outlined in documents filed late Friday in the Delaware Court of Chancery. It’s subject to court approval. It does not include claims involving any other Tesla shareholder suit, including one challenging a compensation package awarded to CEO Elon Musk in 2018 that is potentially worth over $55 billion. A ruling in that case is expected soon. The settlement agreement involves a derivative lawsuit filed on behalf of Tesla in 2020 by a retirement fund that invested in the automaker. By Randall Chase. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBO–DODGERS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — The Orioles send Tyler Wells to the mound against Michael Grove of the Dodgers. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-CUBS

CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By Matt Carlson.

BKN–HORNETS-BRIDGES

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who missed all of last season following a domestic violence charge, discusses for the first time his decision to sign a qualifying offer with the Charlotte Hornets. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words. Developing from 11 a.m. news conference.

CAR–NASCAR–TRUEX’S DECISION

LOUDON, N.H. — With the good times rolling, why would Martin Truex Jr. retire? Joe Gibbs is asking that question. Truex says the decision is complicated. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING. 700 words. By 5 p.m. AP Photos.

U.S. STORIES

NORTH KOREA-US — U.S. officials say an American soldier crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea “willfully and without authorization,” becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. There were no immediate details about why or how the soldier crossed the heavily fortified border or whether the soldier was on duty. SENT: 900 words, photos. Developing.

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. SENT: 410 words, photo, audio. UPCOMING: Will be updated; hearing begins at 2 p.m. EDT. With TRUMP-JUSTICE DEPARTMENT — Former President Donald Trump says he’s been notified that he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. SENT: 460 words, photos.

CONGRESS-REPUBLICANS-CLIMATE CHANGE — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

PHOENIX-RELENTLESS HEAT-RECORD — Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix’s low of 95 on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, toppling the previous record of 93 set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90, another record. SENT: 870 words, video, photos, audio.

