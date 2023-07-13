Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–BUDGET-CASINOS

RALEIGH, N.C. — A top North Carolina legislator expressed optimism Thursday that a further expansion of state-sanctioned gambling could be worked out before legislators end this year’s regular business later this summer. House and Senate Republicans are still negotiating the sticking points on a two-year state government budget that was supposed to take effect July 1. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m.

TRANSGENDER LEGISLATION-THINGS TO KNOW

The week’s developments affecting transgender rights in U.S. statehouses and courts.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

CLIMATE-HOME-GEOTHERMAL

More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. Air source heat pumps are a trending topic as a solution, but experts say geothermal pumps are a more efficient option. For the geothermal pumps, loops of flexible piping are installed several hundred feet deep in yards and water in the loops brings up heat from the earth and absorbs heat from inside homes. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in coming years, but installation costs are still high, even though homeowners save money long term. By Isabella O’Malley. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

— With CLIMATE-HOME-GEOTHERMAL-EXPLAINER

____

VIRGINIA

CAMPAIGN FINANCE-YOUNKIN

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s main fundraising apparatus will soon report raising $5.75 million in this year’s second quarter, a sum that surpasses what any previous governor of the state has raised over an entire year, according to the group’s accounting. By Sarah Rankin. Upcoming: 775 words by 2 p.m., photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BRITAIN KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — Kevin Spacey says he was crushed when an intimate friend accused him of sexual assault. Spacey testified Thursday in a London court in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life. Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater. He joked that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from her womb. Spacey denied allegations by three of his accusers in early testimony, calling one of the accounts madness. He said other allegations were consensual sex or touching. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault. By Brian Melley. SENT: 750 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BKN–SUMMER LEAGUE RDP

LAS VEGAS — NBA Summer League play continues Thursday with eight scheduled games: Cleveland-Chicago, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia-Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn-Toronto, 5 p.m.; Miami-Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.; Houston-Golden State, 7 p.m.; Charlotte-New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.; Portland-Orlando, 9 p.m. Minnesota-Sacramento, 9:30 p.m. UPCOMING: 800 words. DEVELOPING

____

LOCALIZATION

____

AUDIO

First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval

The gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue is found eligible for the death penalty

Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland

Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights

____

U.S. STORIES

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING — The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty. A federal jury announced its decision Thursday, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death or life in prison. SENT: 900 words, photos, audio.

HEAT-WAVE — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer is in full swing as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. SENT: 520 words, photos. Developing. WITH: HOT-WEATHER-PHOTO-GALLERY — In unrelenting heat, millions plunge, drink and shelter to cool off. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CLIMATE-HOME-GEOTHERMAL — More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings. Air source heat pumps are a trending topic as a solution, but experts say geothermal pumps are a more efficient option. For the geothermal pumps, loops of flexible piping are installed several hundred feet deep in yards and water in the loops brings up heat from the earth and absorbs heat from inside homes. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in coming years, but installation costs are still high, even though homeowners save money long term. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. WITH: CLIMATE-HOME-GEOTHERMAL-EXPLAINER — Heat pumps are becoming a popular choice for homeowners looking to efficiently heat and cool their home. SENT: 435 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-HOUSE — Democrats are sensing better-than-expected odds of retaking the House majority in 2024. After an anemic showing in the midterms, Republicans have virtually no cushion in their quest to retain control. That effort was made all the more complicated by a surprise U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

BLACK-LIVES-MATTER-10 YEARS — The Black Lives Matter movement hits a milestone on Thursday, marking 10 years since its 2013 founding in response to the acquittal of the man who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. BLM activists and organizations plan to mark a decade of the movement with in-person and virtual events. Calls to action include a renewed push to defund police departments and reinvest in Black communities that have suffered disproportionately from police brutality, unequal treatment in criminal justice systems and mass incarceration. By AP National Writer Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

____

——————————

