Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-GOVERNOR

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein has raised nearly $6 million during the first half of the year for his campaign committee. That’s the amount announced by his campaign Monday, more than two weeks before a report is due at the State Board of Elections. Stein is the lone high-profile Democrat in the 2024 race for governor so far, entering the race in January. Gov. Roy Cooper is barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Stein is the sitting attorney general. His campaign described the $5.98 million raised as a “record-breaking total” for any gubernatorial candidate at this point in the election cycle. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

JOHN WARREN BOOK

COLUMBIA, S.C. — John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business. In “Lead Like a Marine,” which goes on sale Tuesday, Warren says that he and his co-author aim to show how the U.S. Marine Corps’ emphasis on “shared core values” can be applied to what he sees as institutional failures because of misdirected leadership. Warren leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his 2018 campaign, forcing McMaster into a GOP runoff but ultimately losing the nomination. Warren has stayed involved in politics, launching a political action committee and saying he is “always interested in serving.” By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 570 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

TRANSGENDER CARE-FAMILIES

CHICAGO — Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care. With at least 20 states moving to ban or to restrict such care for minors, some kids feel they are receiving the message that they cannot be themselves. For more than a decade prior, such treatments were available to children and teens across the U.S. and have been endorsed by major medical associations. Many parents are doing their best to support their children through the turmoil, even traveling out of state to help their children find the care they need. By Arleigh Rodgers and Michael Goldberg. SENT: 1,750 words, photos, video, audio.

SPORTS

CAR–NASCAR-BYRON-NEW STAR

HAMPTON, Ga. — There’s an emerging NASCAR star driving the No. 24 car. Jeff Gordon, who knows a thing or two about the spotlight while driving the No. 24, believes William Byron is on a path to bring attention to the sport following Byron’s series-leading fourth win of the season at Atlanta on Sunday night. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 4 p.m.

LOCALIZATION:

LOCALIZE IT-LEFT BEHIND LEAD: Providence-Left Behind LeadMany cities have been excavating and revealing lead pipes as they do work on water mains, then reburying them, an investigation by the Associated Press has found. The practice has been common. But the city of Detroit, which went through bankruptcy, shows that cities didn’t have to make a choice that risks lead poisoning for another generation of young children. Detroit decided to dig up all of its lead pipes. Some cities say there are financial or social obstacles to removing all lead pipes, and that some homeowners don’t want city workers on their property. But people who study lead poisoning, which can deprive children of cognitive abilities, call the practice of leaving them in the ground immoral. We offer details on lead pipes per state and tips for finding out the status of lead pipe removal in your community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

DISUNITED METHODISTS-LOCALIZE IT: More than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have received permission to leave the denomination, according to the latest tally in a long-running schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ persons. Most of those departures, which began with a trickle in 2019, occurred this year during a just-completed round of meetings of the denomination’s regional governing bodies. Many of the departing congregations are joining the new, more conservative Global Methodist Church. We offer details on congregations that are leaving and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MATERNAL MORTALITY-LOCALIZE IT: The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality among wealthy nations. A new state-by-state study that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association details which racial or ethnic communities saw the highest increases in maternal mortality between 1999 and 2019, as well as states and regions of the U.S. where the rates are high. We show you how to find your state’s data and provide ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY-LOCALIZE IT: Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled extremist for its attacks on inclusion in schools, is looking to take over more school boards and get involved in other education races in 2024 and beyond. The effort is setting up a clash with teachers unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public schools. We offer a look at the group’s background and various chapters and provide reporting pathways to explore. Find the latest Localize It guides.

NEW LAWS-LOCALIZE IT: New state laws take effect this month in states across the U.S. Some impose restrictions on abortion or gender-affirming treatments for minors. Others raise or lower taxes, and tighten or loosen gun laws — sometimes depending on whether the state legislature is led by Democrats or Republicans. We offer tips for covering some of the major themes in these laws. Find the latest Localize It guides.

U.S. STORIES

GYM-DOCTOR-SEXUAL ABUSE — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. SENT: 890 words, photos, video

TRANSGENDER IDENTITIES-KANSAS — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order on Monday ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the state’s Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach. It will stay in effect for up to two weeks. But the judge’s action is significant because Kansas has allowed transgender people to change their driver’s licenses for four years. Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration for not halting the changes. The attorney general contends that a new law prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records. SENT: 280 words, photos.

NORTHEAST FLOODING — Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. The storm canceled hundreds of flights in the New York and Boston airports. Vermont has evacuated some campers and people stuck in homes after getting several inches of rain, with more on the way. SENT: 700 words, photos, video, audio.

CALIFORNIA LANDSLIDE EVACUATIONS — A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. Walls and roofs began to fail as the land continued to slide. County Supervisor Janice Hahn says the homes are completely destroyed and are expected to fall. Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff says the city is collaborating with county agencies and the Red Cross to support displaced residents. SENT: 260 words, photo.

