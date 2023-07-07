Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

ROLLER COASTER-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina amusement park came under investigation this week after a video surfaced online of parkgoers riding a roller coaster with a large crack in the support column. Charlotte-based Carowinds has announced plans to repair the ride and says it will implement new inspection procedures. Video of the Fury 325 roller coaster showed the beam bending and the top of it visibly detached as cars with passengers whirled by. Park staff and ride manufacturers determined this week that a fracture had formed along a weld line in a steel support column. It plans to remove and replace the column. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT:360 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE-BLOCK-PARTY-SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police say they’ve arrested a 17-year-old boy they believe was involved in a mass shooting at a block party that killed two people and wounded 28 others. SENT: 370 words, photos.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-TWINS

MINNEAPOLIS — The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series in Minnesota against the Twins at Target Field. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. CDT.

BBO–RANGERS-NATIONALS

Texas plays Washington at Nationals Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By Patrick Stevens.

BKW–OBIT-MCCRAY-PENSON

Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school on Friday confirmed her death. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She joined Dawn Staley as an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2008-17. She was part of the Gamecocks’ first national championship in 2017. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT:350 words, photos.

____

LOCALIZATION:

DISUNITED METHODISTS-LOCALIZE IT: More than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have received permission to leave the denomination, according to the latest tally in a long-running schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ persons. Most of those departures, which began with a trickle in 2019, occurred this year during a just-completed round of meetings of the denomination’s regional governing bodies. Many of the departing congregations are joining the new, more conservative Global Methodist Church. We offer details on congregations that are leaving and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MATERNAL MORTALITY-LOCALIZE IT: The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality among wealthy nations. A new state-by-state study that was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association details which racial or ethnic communities saw the highest increases in maternal mortality between 1999 and 2019, as well as states and regions of the U.S. where the rates are high. We show you how to find your state’s data and provide ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY-LOCALIZE IT: Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled extremist for its attacks on inclusion in schools, is looking to take over more school boards and get involved in other education races in 2024 and beyond. The effort is setting up a clash with teachers unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public schools. We offer a look at the group’s background and various chapters and provide reporting pathways to explore. Find the latest Localize It guides.

NEW LAWS-LOCALIZE IT: New state laws take effect this month in states across the U.S. Some impose restrictions on abortion or gender-affirming treatments for minors. Others raise or lower taxes, and tighten or loosen gun laws — sometimes depending on whether the state legislature is led by Democrats or Republicans. We offer tips for covering some of the major themes in these laws. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

VIDEO

Cargo ship fire in New Jersey burns for third day

US hiring slowed in June, still added 209,000 jobs

Officials give update on Ohio shootout

Black students train to fight wildfires

____

AUDIO

US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June in sign of economy’s resilience

Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations

Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads

US Forest Service and historically Black colleges unite to boost diversity in wildland firefighting

____

U.S. STORIES

MED-ALZHEIMER’S DRUG — U.S. officials have granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug for patients with early stages of the disease. The Food and Drug Administration decision clears the way for Medicare and other insurers to begin paying for the drug called Leqembi. The FDA gave it conditional approval in January based on early results suggesting the drug could modestly slow cognitive decline. FDA officials said Thursday that the drug’s benefits have now been confirmed. The drug will carry a warning about potentially serious side effects, including brain swelling and bleeding. Patients getting the drug through Medicare will need to enroll in a federal registry tracking the drug’s safety and effectiveness. SENT: 670 words, photo, audio.

TRANSGENDER IDENTITIES-KANSAS — The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses. A lawsuit filed Friday by Attorney General Kris Kobach also attempts to rebuke Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for defying his interpretation of a new state law. Kobach is seeking an order in Shawnee County District Court to stop Kelly and agencies under her control to stop allowing changes to transgender people’s driver’s licenses. Kobach contends a law that took effect Saturday defining sex prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous ones in its records. Kelly disagrees. SENT: 760 words, photos.

WILDLAND FIREFIGHTERS-DIVERSITY — A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and historically Black colleges or universities is opening the eyes of students of color who never pictured themselves fighting forest fires. An on-site fire academy in Alabama is part of the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium. The consortium is comprised of Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University. Its conception came during the pandemic as officials brainstormed how to boost diversity. Wildfire season around the U.S. continues to grow while minorities remain underrepresented in forestry and firefighting. HBCU students say it’s been a boost to train on the fire lines alongside classmates who look like them. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video, audio.

SHARK PATROL-NEW YORK — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area’s most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water. SENT: 990 words, photos, video, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.