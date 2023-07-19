Great Southern Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.3 million…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.52.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.9 million.

