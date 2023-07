Great Senior Discounts for 2023

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. Many places…

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. Many places and services provide savings if you are 50 or older. Some offer discounts on certain days of the week to retirees, while others have an established lower price for older buyers.

To be prepared, carry your identification, as you may be asked to show proof of age to receive a deal. The amount you save might depend on factors such as your age, location and lifestyle.

You can find senior citizen deals in these categories:

— Restaurant senior discounts.

— Retail senior discounts.

— Grocery store senior discounts.

— Hotel senior discounts.

— Car rental senior discounts.

— Airline senior discounts.

— Travel senior discounts.

— Cellphone senior discounts.

— Health senior discounts.

— Cruise senior discounts.

Restaurant Senior Discounts

Promotions for seniors at restaurants might only be available at certain locations. “Many restaurants have senior menus, but even if they don’t, you can often receive something like a discount up to 15% off when you dine in and show proof of age, if required,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.

Look for these restaurant senior discounts:

— Denny’s 55-plus menu, which offers discounted prices for seniors at some locations.

— Discounts on beverages and coffee at participating McDonald’s locations.

— IHOP’s 55-plus menu, which offers deals for seniors.

— The Rainforest Cafe offers 10% off to AARP cardholders.

Retail Senior Discounts

Some retailers provide a senior discount on a specific day, such as every Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month. “Plan ahead before going,” says Lindsay Weekes, managing editor at Brad’s Deals.

Watch for these retail senior discounts:

— Amazon Prime: Offers a discounted membership to low-income seniors.

— Kohl’s: Offers a senior discount of 15% every Wednesday in stores for customers 60 or older.

— Michaels: Offers 10% off purchases, including sales items, every day for those age 55 and older who have a Michaels Rewards account.

— Ross Stores: Features 10% off for seniors 55 and older every Tuesday.

Grocery Store Senior Discounts

Supermarket deals for seniors often vary by branch and may only apply on certain dates. Check with your local store to learn about specific senior discounts in your area.

Keep an eye out for the following grocery store senior discounts:

— Fred Meyer: Includes 10% off on select items on the first Tuesday of every month for those 55 and older.

— Fry’s: On the first Wednesday of the month, shoppers who are 55 and older can get an extra 10% off some items.

— Harris Teeter: Provides a 5% discount on Thursdays to those who are 60 or older.

— New Seasons: Gives seniors 65 and older 10% off on Wednesdays on select items.

Hotel Senior Discounts

Certain hotel chains offer discounted rates for seniors, although you may have to look for them. “Sometimes you can book directly on the hotel’s website to receive this rate, but other times you might have to book specifically through something like an AARP page for a particular hotel,” Ramhold says.

Here are a few notable hotel senior discounts:

— Aqua-Aston Hospitality:Travelers age 50 or older can save up to 15% off the best available rate.

— Best Western:Seniors 55 and older can get discounted room rates when booking reservations.

— Cambria Suites: Offers up to 10% off to AARP members.

— Choice Hotel: AARP cardholders and those 60 and older can save up to 10% on advance reservations.

— Marriott: Offers a senior discount rate to those age 62 and older.

Car Rental Senior Discounts

Before renting a car, ask about discounted rates for those above a certain age. Also make sure that the promotion aligns with the size of the vehicle you need.

Look for these car rental deals for seniors:

— Avis:AARP Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates when making a reservation.

— Budget: Up to 30% off base rates and a 3% credit to apply to rentals within 12 months for AARP members.

— Sixt: Provides a 5% discount for seniors who are 50 and older.

— Thrifty: Offers 5% off time and mileage charges of any car type to those age 50 and older.

— Hertz: Savings of up to 20% for travelers 50 and older at participating locations.

Airline Senior Discounts

In addition to miles you might accumulate through a credit card, airlines may offer senior deals for making a purchase. “While travel can often prove a costly affair, utilizing tips such as traveling in the quieter months can lead to much cheaper flights,” says Natalie Warb, financial expert at CouponBirds. “By avoiding hotspot months such as June, July and August, the trip can be accessed for a much cheaper cost.”

Look for these airline senior discounts:

— British Airways: AARP members can receive between $65 and $200 off.

— JetBlue: Discounts of 5% for retired military and veterans are available for those enrolled in Veterans Advantage.

— United Airlines: Offers a discounted price to passengers who are 65 and older for selected destinations. Ask for details when booking a flight.

Travel Senior Discounts

Museums, parks and historical sites tend to offer special deals to senior tourists. When visiting, be sure to have your ID on hand. “You might not always be required to show proof, but you should at least be prepared to,” Ramhold says.

Here are several travel discounts for seniors to consider:

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: $20 for an annual senior pass or $80 for a lifetime pass, which can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands. The offer is available for U.S. citizens or permanent residents ages 62 or older.

— Amtrak: Travelers age 65 and older get 10% off most rail fares.

— Art Institute of Chicago: Seniors age 65 and older receive a discount of $8.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: Visitors age 65 and older receive $8 off ticket prices.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: Those age 65 and older get a $6 discount on admission.

— Ticketmaster: AARP members receive discounts on selected events.

Cellphone Senior Discounts

If you’re shopping for a cellphone plan, look for one with perks for seniors. Make sure the details of the plan fit your lifestyle and specific needs.

Here are several cellphone senior discounts to consider:

— AT&T: AARP members get a $10 discount per line on the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan along with other savings opportunities.

— Consumer Cellular: AARP members get a 5% discount on monthly fees and 30% off accessories.

— T-Mobile: Offers several 55+ plans for seniors.

— Verizon: Special offers available for those 55 and older.

Health Senior Discounts

Check what you’re currently spending on health expenses, and look for ways to save on each item. You’ll often be able to get a discount on items necessary to manage your health conditions.

Look for these prescription drug and health care senior discounts:

— AARP prescription savings: Members and nonmembers can save on FDA-approved prescriptions not covered by insurance.

— LensCrafters: Vision-related discounts are available for AARP members.

— Rite Aid: Offers a wellness 65+ program for seniors that includes 5 times rewards points on the first Wednesday of each month.

— Walgreens: Offers savings to seniors and AARP members.

Cruise Senior Discounts

It’s best to call a cruise line before booking to see what is currently available, as some won’t advertise specific deals on their websites and may have special offers. Others might offer promotions during off-peak times of the year.

Be on the lookout for these cruise senior discounts and cruise deals:

— Carnival: Offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Grand European Travel: AARP members can save up to $100 per person on river cruises.

— Royal Caribbean: Special prices are available on select cruises for guests aged 55 and older.

