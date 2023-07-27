Granite Construction: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million…

Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $898.6 million in the period.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

