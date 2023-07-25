Grains mostly lower,Livstock mixed

Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $7.6025 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3 cents at $5.5750 a…

Wheat for Sep. was up 2.75 cents at $7.6025 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 3 cents at $5.5750 a bushel, Sep. oats lost 11.25 cents at 4.39 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 7.75 cents at $15.1550 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle fell .45 cent at $1.7830 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .03 cent at $2.4322 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose 1.55 cent at $1.0065 a pound.

