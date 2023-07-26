Grains mostly lower, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 24.25 cents at $7.3450 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4 cents at $5.51 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 12 cents at $4.3075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 12 cents at $15.2175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .20 cents at $1.7812 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $2.43 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .67 cent at $1.0132 a pound.

